PlayStation faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit that accuses it of “scamming its customers”

Players in the UK have reportedly been overcharged for digital purchases.

PlayStation ha sido sued in the UK by consumer rights advocate Alex Neill. Sony is accused of “scam people“because users allegedly pay more on the PlayStation Store. The lawsuit states that it does not comply with competition law since demands a part of money for each purchase made.

PlayStation should pay each person affected between 67 and 562 pounds for the possible damages causedThe amount that PlayStation is facing is more than 5 billion pounds since it is the money that has been overcharged since 2016, is read in VGC. In theory this lawsuit includes anyone who has purchased any content or DLC in the UK whose figure of affected round the 9 million of people.

If the lawsuit goes ahead, PlayStation should pay to each affected person between 67 and 562 pounds for possible damage caused. Supposedly what Sony does wrong is preceded by what it stipulates in its terms and conditions for developers, according to VGC.

Sony has deployed an anti-competitive strategy that has led to excessive pricesNatasha Pearman, partner leading the caseNeill’s statements can be read on Sky News: “With this legal action I defend the millions of British people who, they have been unknowingly overcharged. We believe that Sony has abused its position and you have scammed your customers. The game is over for Sony PlayStation.”

Neil’s partner, Natasha Pearman, a UK competition law expert also adds: “Sony has deployed an anti-competitive strategy which has led to some excessive prices for customers which are out of all proportion to Sony’s costs in providing its services”.

This type of thing is not new for PlayStation, as the Japanese company also faced a similar situation several months ago. In it it was said that Sony had a monopoly for restricting the sale of download codes for digital games from the PS Store.

