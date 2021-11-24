PlayStation faces gender discrimination lawsuit

Emma Majo, a former security analyst, points out numerous discriminatory practices within the company.

Complaints for discrimination in the industry of videogames have, unfortunately, been on the covers for too long. With cases as notorious as Ubisoft, denounced on several occasions for institutional harassment, Paradox, where its employees spoke of a culture of silence in the face of discrimination, or Riot Games, where the company has not stopped trying to quell lawsuits for gender discrimination.

He has accused the company of slowing down the promotions of womenThis time is PlayStation who faces discrimination lawsuit presented this Monday in California by Emma Majo, Former Analyst company security. In the lawsuit, shared by the Axios portal, the former worker refers to a violation of the Equal Pay Law in the United States, where the PlayStation employees would be discriminated against in compensation and promotion, subjecting them to a work culture where men predominate.

Former employee alleges unfair dismissalAmong Majo’s accusations, she has declared being ignored by one of the managers, who only responded to men, in addition to losing several promotions and being fired after filing a complaint due to gender discrimination against the company. Majo has also assured that other women faced the same problems at the time of promoting at the same rate as men within the company.

The former PlayStation analyst has pointed out that Sony justified his dismissal based on the closure of an internal department in which she was not present. This demand has come in a turbulent moment for the industry by the cases of Activision Blizzard, before which the own head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, showed his concern.

