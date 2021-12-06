PlayStation fires a senior vice president of the company after a pedophilia accusation

George Cacioppo, an executive at PlayStation Network, has appeared in an incriminating video.

Lately, very serious cases related to the video game industry are coming to light. The most popular of this 2021 has been, without a doubt, the controversy surrounding Activision Blizzard, which has come to directly affect its president and is hurting the performance of the company on the stock market, which has collapsed after the most recent information.

As we have been able to know thanks to Cnet, which has echoed the news, PlayStation has fired George Cacioppo after an accusation of pedophilia. The until then senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment has been forced to leave the position he held, related to jobs at the PlayStation Network.

The incrimination comes from a People v. Preds, a group dedicated to trying to uncover pedophiles. According to him, Cacioppo allegedly tried to have relationships with a decoy posing as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, a social dating app for gay, bisexual and trans people.

He exchanged photos and gave the decoy his addressThe executive is alleged to have exchanged photos and provided the decoy with his address with the direct intention of engaging in sexual intercourse. In fact, in the video itself you can see how he appears with a PS5 shirt when they summon you for a fake encounter. “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired,” Sony itself confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday.

Regrettably, it is not the only negative news surrounding the brand. A few days ago we also learned that PlayStation is facing a lawsuit for gender discrimination. It was presented by a former company security analyst, alleging discrimination in compensation and promotion with respect to other male colleagues.

