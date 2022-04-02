PlayStation Firesprite is working on a triple-A game for PS5 and shares its first details

The British team returned to the ranks of the Japanese company in one of its latest purchases.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated April 1, 2022, 13:39 14 comments

At the end of last year, PlayStation Studios reported that they were working on at least 25 developments for their consoles. One of them stars Firespriteone of the latest purchases of the Japanese company, which according to a recent job offer is dealing with a horror video game of big budget.

“Would you love the freedom to create exclusive triple-A video games for PlayStation while working from anywhere in the UK, including our offices in Liverpool?” the job description reads. “We’re looking for a Narrative Director to join the development team for a triple-A narrative-driven horror adventure in Unreal Engine 5“, add the British study.

Whoever accepts the offer will have to set and consider the universe and adventure lore. This can make us think of a new IP and not an already established saga. We will have to wait for future offers or official communications from those responsible to learn more about what Firesprite is working on.

Creators of The Persistence

Nevertheless, the British team has worked on the genre before. Thus, The Persistence invited players on console and PlayStation VR to fight to save a starship doomed to the depths of space, infected with murderous clones with mutations from the previous crew, leaving moments of terror along the way. You can find out more about the game by reading The Persistence’s review which went like this: “a very well recreated scary sci-fi thriller which, in fact, is postulated as one of the great surprises for PS VR”.

Firesprite was formed in 2013 by bringing together former Sony Studio Liverpool veterans. Since then they have released several video games before joining the ranks of PlayStation Studios at the end of last year, being one of their latest purchases, which in recent weeks announced another important acquisition.

