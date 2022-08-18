PlayStation for PC: Sony’s new website that arrives amid rumors of an exclusive launcher

The page hints that in the future, there could be some connectivity to consoles.

A few hours ago there was talk of the possibility of seeing a PlayStation launcher on PC, and for now what we have is a new official Sony website dedicated to “PlayStation games for PC”, in which the news of the releases of the Japanese company in the territory of the compatible.

No mention of PC exclusive launcher“Explore a range of acclaimed titles from PlayStation Studios, now available to enjoy en PC con Steam o Epic Games Store“, can be read in the header of this new web space, in which PlayStation games such as God of War or Spider-Man appear, the most recent launch of Sony in compatible.

So far no surprise from PlayStation. However, in its Q&A section, there are some thought-provoking mentions of some future connectivity with PlayStation consoles. To the question of whether having bought the game on PS4 or PS5 you have to buy pc versionSony answers affirmatively because “they are different products. And it adds: “currently it is not possible to buy the PC version of a title and play it on a PS4 or PS5 console or vice versa.” That nuance could indicate that in the future, there could be a function similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere.

Another interesting question is related to the crossave. Is there such an option? Again, “currently”, it is not possible to transfer save data from a PC version to a console game and vice versa. As you can see, there is no mention of a PC-exclusive PlayStation launcher. As we told you, Spider-Man has recently been successfully released on PC, and this year the release of Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is expected.

