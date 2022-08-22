PlayStation Had Nothing To Do With Death Stranding Coming To PC Game Pass, According To Push Square

A Sony spokesperson has pointed out that the PC version of the game was under Kojima Productions and 505 Games.

Xbox was keeping the mystery going with Death Stranding by updating the PC Game Pass Twitter profile picture. In the end, the arrival of the game developed by Kojima to the subscription service was confirmed. Now a Sony spokesperson He has spoken to the Push Square medium to clarify possible misunderstandings.

Sony has no participation in this promotionPlayStation spokesperson The representative has clarified the following: “Issues related to the release of Death Stranding on PC are managed by Kojima Productions and 505 Games. Sony Interactive Entertainment has no share in this promotion,” the spokesperson confirms to Push Square

Even though the title is owned by sony, the arrival on PC came from the hand of the publisher 505 Games. Therefore, the base game has reached PC Game Pass, that is, the Director’s Cut version (also managed by 505 Games) will not land on duty. Push Square pone another example similar: the arrival of MLB The Show to Game Pass.

Death Stranding will land on Game Pass next Tuesday August 23rd after the PC Game Pass Twitter account changed their profile picture. Likewise, Kojima also has a video game in development that will reach the Xbox ecosystem that will use Microsoft cloud technology.