PlayStation indies director reveals his favorite indie games of 2021 on PS4 and PS5

Shuhei Yoshida includes both games released this year and those that hit PlayStation in 2021 on his list.

2021 has given great surprises in the video game world, as the different reviews per year show that the sector has grown a lot economically. We are now at the end of December, and for many that means close the long list of titles played During the last months. Shuhei Yoshidaindies director at PlayStation, has joined this trend and unveiled the independent games that most caught his attention in 2021.

On this occasion, the director talks exclusively about the indies for PS4 and PS5, so you can get some jewelry from the list that you have below. However, it should be noted that this selection includes both titles released in 2021 and games that, although they have been released before, have made their way onto PlayStation throughout the year. Without further ado, these are Yoshida’s favorite indies:

As we have already said, this list is not only useful to know Yoshida’s preferences in terms of video games, but it is also perfect to sign up for the most recognized indie games of the moment for PS4 and PS5. Therefore, do not hesitate to take out a notebook and pen (or use the note applications) to add some of these titles to your to-do list.

But, if you are users of other platforms, you can also discover real gems in Nintendo Switch, since the Big N has shared the Top of indies best sellers in its hybrid throughout 2021. And if you are looking for more adventures Triple A, has also made a compilation of the most downloaded games from its Japanese eShop, which also gives us an idea of ​​Japanese tastes in terms of deliveries for this console.

