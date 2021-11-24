PlayStation is sued via a former worker who alleges gender discrimination

A former Sony PlayStation laptop safety analyst filed a lawsuit towards the corporate this week, alleging gender discrimination and unfair dismissal after talking out “on discrimination towards girls” within the corporate.

Bloomberg studies that former laptop safety analyst named Emma Majo intends to enlarge her lawsuit to magnificence motion on behalf of ladies who’ve labored at Sony PlayStation in recent times. The lawsuit accuses Sony of “tolerate and domesticate a piece setting that discriminates towards feminine workers, someone who identifies as girls“.

Majo additionally states that Sony discriminates towards girls when it comes to pay and promotions, and “topics them to a predominantly male paintings tradition“She additionally alleges that she used to be denied more than one promotions, used to be overlooked via her boss, and that her process used to be terminated after she filed a gender bias criticism with Sony.

The lawsuit claims that Majo gained a letter announcing {that a} positive Sony division used to be being got rid of and that Majo used to be subsequently being fired, however she didn’t belong to that division. The lawsuit used to be filed with the California Division of Honest Employment and Housing, which filed a identical lawsuit towards Activion-Snowstorm previous this yr.

PlayStation has now not answered to IGN’s request for remark at the lawsuit.

The lawsuit provides to the rising checklist of controversies and criminal battles for gender discrimination that many online game firms face, like Activision-Snowstorm and its veteran CEO Bobby Kotick, Revolt Video games and impartial studios like Fullbright, developer of Long gone House.