PlayStation is working on a new PS5 that will have a very peculiar feature, according to Tom Henderson

companies to launch console reviews it is something totally normal in order to save costs, improve performance, etc. If what the popular insider Tom Henderson says is true, we will be able to appreciate a movement that it is not very common that is seen in the companies. After PlayStation has released various revisions of PS5, the next one would have date and would have a removable core element.

The disc reader of the new PS5 will be detachable and will be connected through an additional USB-C port on the back of the consoleAs Tom Henderson assures in Insider Gaming, Sony is working on a revision of the PS5 that will have a detachable disc readerthat is, it would connect to the back of the PlayStation 5 via an additional USB-C port. This peculiar modification would not affect In nothing to aesthetics of the console, so it is understood that it will be only an element interchangeable or replaceable. This could lead to the next PS5 being lighter.

As for the release date, Sony plans to release this new revision within a year, that is, in september 2023. The middle slides than disc players could be purchased independently so that in case your PS5 disc drive is broken, it doesn’t need additional repair. This in order not to buy a completely new console.

Currently PS5 stock is still quite limited, it is difficult to acquire a Sony console independently without it being included in a pack. Even with this, PlayStation expects to sell 18 million consoles until March 31, 2023, an aspect that mainly depends on the chipsas it dropped in its fiscal report for June 2022. The price increase that Sony made in various markets seems not affect your excessive demandfact that a study supports.

