PlayStation is working on a new video game with Until Dawn veterans according to a leak

The development responds to the name of Project Bates, and is in charge of the British indie studio Ballistic Moon.

Beyond its increasingly well-oiled internal development teams, PlayStation continues to seek external collaborations to expand its video game catalog at a time of clear expansion for the main companies in the sector. In this idea we can frame a development of Ballistic Moonan indie studio based in Farnborough, UK, founded in 2019 by several industry veterans.

Through its LinkedIn profile, the British team claims to be working together with a great publisher of the sector without specifying the name of the company. However, it has allowed the ever attentive ResetEra users to connect the dots and find out how this development actually responds to the codename of Project Bates with Sony Interactive Entertainment among its promoting companies and Joshua Archer as director on the motion capture work.

Joshua Archer has worked on several video games, with credits on Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerilla Games) and Until Dawn (Supermassive Entertainment), in the latter he coincided with one of the founding partners of Ballistic Moon, the director of technology Chris Lamb. Neil McEwan (EA Syndicate) as creative director and Duncan Kershaw (SEGA, THQ, EA, Square Enix and Virtuos) as production and business director complete the list of directors of an indie studio with between 35 and 40 employees.

There is not much more to say about Project Bates. The production is still in a very early stage of gestation for us to have an announcement in the short term, but following the news of the study, we can expect a commitment to Unreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine and heartbreaking moments.

In 2021 PlayStation claimed to have 25 video games in development for PS5, half of them referring to new IP. Will Project Bates be one of them?

