PlayStation joins Environment Day by encouraging players to collaborate

A UN climate initiative is taking place on June 5 and Sony wants us to sign a petition.

During this time we have seen examples of ecological commitment from some video game companies, as has happened with Bandai Namco and its new alliance or with the Xbox packaging. The next 5th June It is a special date because Environment Day is celebrated, and PlayStation did not want to miss it.

June 5 is Environment DayIn order to do its bit with the climate initiative Playing for the Planet Alliance, from the UN, the company encourages us to collaborate by signing a petition. This, called Play4Forest, seeks to ask world leaders to protect forests, since they are the best line of defense against climate change.

“For the first time, the voices of the players will reach world leaders at the COP26 Climate Summit. Every tree contributes to building the collective health of forestsbut so will the individual voice of each signatory,” they say in the official statement shared with the media.

You can find more information on the initiative’s official website and on the official PlayStation channels in Spanish. PlayStation 5, its new generation console, already brought news regarding the care of the planet, with ecological boxes and recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact.

