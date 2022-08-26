PlayStation justifies the decision by high inflation

The Japanese company takes refuge in the complicated global economic situation to take this decision.

Reach news. PlayStation confirmed a few minutes ago rise in price of PS5, in its two models, in various markets where Europe is located. The decision is motivated by the complicated global economic situation, including the high rates of inflation that affect the countries and territories involved.

The price increase will be 50 euros in both modelsIn this way, the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player will go from costing 499.99 euros to 549.99 euros, while the digital edition It goes from 399.99 euros to 449.99 euros. An increase of 50 euros in both devices of the Japanese brand.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you are undoubtedly experiencing, with high inflation rates globally, as well as adverse currency trends affecting consumers and putting pressure on many industries. Based on In these difficult economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the PS5’s recommended retail price in select markets from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Canada“, announces Jim Ryan. The only exception? USA.

The measure confirmed by PlayStation is shocking, and will cause a trail of comments and articles on the subject in the coming days, but It doesn’t surprise us either.. After Facebook’s announcement to raise the price of Meta Quest 2 a few days ago, there were doubts about whether other companies, such as the Japanese hardware manufacturer, would do so, a situation that Sony itself refused to comment on.

The new PS5 prices around the world

The eurozone had an inflation rate of 8.9% during July, but Europe is far from the only market that will see a PS5 price increase. Below we share the new purchase costs of the console worldwide.

Europa PS5 con Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549.99 euros



PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros

United Kingdom PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – £479.99



PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (As of September 15) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – 60,478 yen (includes tax)



PS5 Digital Edition – 49,478 yen (includes tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – 4,299 yuan



PS5 Digital Edition – 3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – A$799.95



PS5 Digital Edition – AU$649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – 14,999 Mexican pesos



PS5 Digital Edition – 12,499 Mexican pesos

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray – C$649.99



PS5 Digital Edition – C$519.99

Priority: Increase PS5 distribution

This measure does not distance PlayStation from its main objective today: “improve the supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what is to come”. That will now be with an increase in its price. In recent weeks, in addition, they are becoming very popular the packs with the console, accessories and various games that considerably increase the cost of making the leap to the new generation proposed by Sony.

It was recently announced that 21.7 million PS5s had been sold worldwide despite all the stock problems and having been launched in a pandemic, with a fairly positive forecast for this year’s Christmas campaign.

The future of the console at the software level seems calmer, with the arrival in September of The Last of Us: Part 1 and, later, God of War: Ragnarok. The latter will also be released on PS4 to the delight of its still millions of users.

