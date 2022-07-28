PlayStation launches a program so that indie developers can receive a PS5 development kit

The goal is to lower the barrier to entry and improve the publishing process.

PlayStation has announced a new program that will allow the indie developers Obtain a ps5 dev kit and a PlayStation 5 test kit in the form of loan. This with the aim of reducing the “barrier to entry and improving the publication process on PlayStation,” according to Sony in a recent entry on its official blog.

The statement states the following in relation to this program: “Our continued goal is to make PlayStation the best place to post and play games of all shapes and sizes. We have been working for reduce time How long does it take for a new developer to get on board with PlayStation?

the goal is to lower the barrier to entry and improve the publishing processPlayStationSony deepens that only those publishers and developers who only have PlayStation license. Regardless, Sony encourages registration as follows: “We want to welcome new voices, new ideas, and new experiences from the game development and publishing industry, so please register.”

You can check the list of supported countries and regions to check if your location is suitable to receive these PS5 dev kits. Immediately after requesting said kit, the PlayStation team will contact with you to specify the conditions of the loan.

More about: PS5 and PlayStation.