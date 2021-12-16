PlayStation London Studio is working on a new online game for PS5, although there are few details

The creators of Blood & Truth for PS VR continue to recruit staff for their next big project.

A few weeks ago Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, assured that PlayStation Studios were working on 25 video games currently for PS5. Several of these projects are known, such as God of War: Ragnarok or Gran Turismo 7, while others are a mystery. One of them, the one belonging to London Studio , has left clues through a job offer.

In this sense, the British team is currently in the process of searching for a responsible for online programming heading into a PS5 video game. Any more details? Unfortunately none, just that it is the next great project from the creators Blood and Truth, so it could indicate a great ambition behind.

“London Studio is developing from scratch your next online video game for PS5. Quality is something we are very proud of, and we are trying to put together a suitable team to help us carry this new project forward, “they present. The newcomers will land at a perfect time to participate in shaping our plans for a game. which we are very excited about. “

Blood & Truth

This last statement suggests a very early stage of the project’s gestation, so it may take us a while to know more about the production.

Meanwhile, you can read the analysis of Blood and Truth published in 3DJuegos that said in its final lines: “few titles can compete with Blood & Truth in everything related to production values, really outstanding and that give the game a spectacular never before enjoyed in PlayStation VR “.

