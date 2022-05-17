PlayStation maintains the mystery with PS2 games, which are not among those confirmed for the new PS Plus

The company has shared a list with the first titles to launch the service, although it will be expanded with more deliveries.

Although PlayStation already caused an earthquake confirming a restructuring of your PS Plus, this does not mean that the company continues to generate replicas with each new information related to its service. Today, it has surprised us with some of the most attractive incentives of its models Essential, Extra y Premiumbut all the attention has been focused on the list of the first games confirmed for the new PS Plus.

The new PS Plus will be available from June 22Through this latest novelty, we have been able to see some of the titles for PS5, PS4, PS3, PS1 and PSP that will premiere the service from June 22nd. However, the community has not been slow to point out a missing generation in the news: there was no mention of deliveries of PS2. It should be noted that, although there are games like Ape Escape 2 or the trilogy of Jak and Daxter that do appear on these lists, they are their remastered versions for other company platforms.

Of course, gamers have noted the lack of PS2 games among PlayStation’s confirmed titles. However, it is important to note that the service periodically renew its catalog, so it will be expanded with more experiences from all the company’s consoles. So while PS2 may not have made an appearance in this first look, it’s entirely possible that PlayStation will save its announcement for later.

What we are sure of is that the Japanese company has woken up wanting to party. After all, the specialized news has focused on the latest developments around the PS Plus, although Ubisoft has also wanted to participate in this great restructuring with a new subscription that will include over 100 games of your brand.

