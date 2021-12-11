PlayStation offers its PS Plus and seduces us with a 50% discount on the 12-month subscription

This bargain will be available for a limited time to non-member users of the service.

We keep falling offers from the video game industry. While Sony has already caught our attention with discounts on games for PS4 and PS5, now it surprises us again with more opportunities to subscribe to its PS Plus. Specifying this bargain a little more, the Japanese company presents a 50% discount on the 12-month subscription for your service, which leaves us with a final price of 29,99€.

The final price remains at € 29.99You don’t need to do complex calculations to realize that this figure is quite a departure from the previous price, which stood at € 59.99. However, it should be noted that this offer is only valid for no miembros of PS PlusTherefore, users who are already subscribed to this service will not be eligible for the discount. In addition, the novelty does not last forever, as PlayStation advises that it is a discount with limited time.

Continuing with this idea, the bargain will be available until the day Decembre 19th And although there are still several days ahead of us to get hold of the offer, it is not advisable to rest on our laurels either. After all, PS Plus is presented as a service with which to expand even more the playstation experienceas it allows the free download of additional content for some installments and presents several monthly games to hang out with.

And it is that users who are already subscribed to PS Plus can enjoy games such as Mortal Shell or Godfall: Challenger Edition, two of the games that are included in the December selection. On the other hand, those who enjoy the advantages of PS Now The 4 new games of the month are now available, including GTA 3: The Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster.

More about: PS Plus, Discount, Sale, PlayStation, PS4 and PS5.