PlayStation Plus anticipated its three free October games

We are close to the beginning of a new month and that means that the different subscription services renew their catalogs and, with that, the free games that they make available to all users who have a membership. The latest novelty came from the hand of PlayStation which presented the three titles that it will incorporate into PS Plus for the three subscription levels.

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5)

Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles, then race the tracks alongside your friends in two-player split-screen or challenges with up to 12 opponents online. Once you’ve raced, why not build your own track? Create an amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Add laps, special power-ups, obstacles, and special items to create amazing theme parks for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try out.

Injustice 2 (PS4)

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC Universe with the greatest lineup of superhumans. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and super-villains and engage in epic battles in amazing locations around the world. Battle players online and offline, or venture into a single player story campaign as Batman battles Superman’s regime. After each match, you’ll receive gear to provision, customize, and evolve your lineup.

Super hot

Blurring the line between careful strategy and unbridled chaos, Superhot is the FPS where time moves only when you do. There are no health bars that regenerate. Ammunition does not appear in convenient places. It’s just you, outnumbered and unarmed, picking up weapons from fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and dodge a slow-motion hurricane of bullets. Superhot’s streamlined, minimalist visual language helps you focus on what’s most important: the fluidity of gameplay and the cinematic beauty of the fight.

In addition, they warned their subscribers that until October 3 they have time to add to their libraries the games that were part of the catalog renewal during September: Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus y Toem.

