PlayStation Plus closes the year with the announcement of its next three free games

PlayStation decided to say goodbye to 2022 with the first novelty for next year and anticipated the titles that They are going to join PS Plus in January. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 are going to be available for free at all three subscription levels -Essential, Extra and Deluxe- from January 3 and this is how they were presented:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5)

Become a Jedi Padawan in a new Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment, the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66, designed to destroy the Jedi Order and pave the way for the rise of the Empire, you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan, and the last hope. of the order. Unravel the pieces of your past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities, and master your lightsaber to rebuild the Jedi Order. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to approach each fight strategically, and visit the far reaches of the Star Wars galaxy to meet new characters, creatures, enemies, and droids.

Fallout 76 (PlayStation 4)

Explore a wasteland devastated by nuclear war in this open world multiplayer prequel to Fallout. Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, invite you to play Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work as a team, or not, to survive. With the looming threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Axiom Verge 2 (PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5)

Explore two interconnected worlds, harness ancient technology, and challenge reality in this exploration and platform sequel, expanding the Axiom Verge universe with new characters, abilities, and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world littered with the ruins of an ancient civilization that developed advanced technology. Hack machines, fight monsters, and remotely control a drone to access the Breach, a parallel reality fraught with danger. In order to survive, you will have to explore and cover every inch in search of hidden objects and upgrades.

In addition, they warned that PlayStation Plus subscribers have until January 2 to add to their libraries the free December proposals: Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant.

