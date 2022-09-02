PlayStation Plus revealed its three free September games

PlayStation Plus, The subscription service with which Sony seeks to deal with Xbox Game Pass, published the games that it will enable for free in its catalog of premium experiences. The new monthly inclusions will be available from on september 6 and income to the Extra and Deluxe catalogs will be made the 20 of September.

Sony’s library has begun to integrate an interesting list of available games, among which are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Santa Monica) and Stray (Bluetwelve Studio).

Those who are subscribed to the package PSN Essential (which also includes the ability to play multiplayer experiences and exclusive discounts) will have access to Need for Speed Heat, TOEM y Grandblue Fantasy Versus. Consumers of the Extra and Deluxe tiers will be able to enjoy the integrations of Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spirit Farer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Monster Energy Supercross, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, Scott Pilgrm vs. The World: The Game (Complete Edition) y el Syphon Filter 2.

In addition to this list of games, users subscribed to the highest levels of PlayStation Plus enjoy multiple benefits: the package Extra also includes the Ubisoft+ Classics library and Exclusive Content, while the Deluxe adds everything offered by the rest of the options and a demo system so that players can test each experience before definitively adding it to their library.

