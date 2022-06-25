PlayStation promised up to 740 games with its new PS Plus, but we have found many more

The service celebrated its global launch yesterday with surprises in its catalog.

PlayStation has spent several months preparing for the global launch of its new PS Plus, which reached all the remaining regions of this planet yesterday. To celebrate such an event, the company opened access to a large catalog of video games PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 y PSP with a special announcement in which some of the great IPs of the brand are collected.

PS4 and PS5 games exceed 400, while retro games go up to 450Of course, PlayStation was already raising public expectations with statements that promised “up to 400 games” from PS4 and PS5, and “up to 340” titles from past generations at the launch of the service. However, and now that we can access this extensive catalog, we can see that the platform has included more games than originally announced.

Because, looking at the list that we shared with you just a few hours ago, we can confirm that PS4 and PS5 games exceed the figure mentioned in the previous paragraph, while the retro panorama reaches the 450 titles. Obviously, these numbers vary depending on the region you’re in, as not all countries have access to the cloud gaming required for PS3 deliveries.

Be that as it may, many hours of fun await us thanks to the new PS Plus, not to mention everything that will be added in the future. Also, it’s important to note that PlayStation is already working on giving us the best possible experience for the games of yesteryear, which currently run on PAL version (the European one, which works at 50Hz and 25 FPS) and they could switch to their NTSC editions (60Hz and 30 FPS).

Más sobre: PlayStation, PS Plus, Sony, PS4, PS5, PS1, PS2, PS3 y PSP.