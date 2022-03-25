PlayStation registers problems in PS4 and PS5 online services: these are the affected platforms

Just a few hours ago, the brand announced a system update that incorporated great new features.

Update: PlayStation confirms that all online services on its platforms have been restored.

original news: This very morning, PlayStation encouraged PS5 users with many new features. Through a firmware update, the ability to access open and closed groups (something that is also implemented on PS4) and promises to include the technology VRR in the future. However, there are steps that do not come without bumps, and that is why some problems have now been reported in PlayStation services.

According to the PlayStation website, there are problems with PS Now, PS Store and the social experienceInitially pointed out by the well-known tweeter level, the company’s website indicates that problems have been found in several of PlayStation’s online services. In this sense, PS4 and PS5, as well as other platforms of the brand with an online connection, could experience failures in PS Now, PS Store y la experiencia social.

Specifying a little more, PlayStation explains that the PS Store does not allow buying, downloading, browsing, searching or redeeming right now, so we could experience difficulties on the platform. On the other hand, PS Now has problems related to the broadcast of the games of the service, while the social experience warns that players may encounter impediments when it comes to launch games, applications or use online features in them.

Other services such as account management, PS Video and PS Direct work without complications, so we will be attentive to the brand publishing more information about the affected applications. At this point, there is no doubt that PlayStation is experiencing a somewhat busy week, as this is added to the recent purchase of Haven Studios, a developer led by Jade Raymond. However, despite this new approach to multiplayer games, PlayStation says it will continue to make single-player titles.

