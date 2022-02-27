PlayStation responds to gender discrimination lawsuit by denying allegations

The company is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Emma Majo in 2021, a former security analyst.

2021 was an especially dramatic year in terms of Complaints for toxic and discriminatory work environmentswith Ubisoft receiving accusations of institutional harassment before the French court, several controversies around Paradox, bringing out the discomfort of the employees, and of course, the scandalous case of Activision Blizzard.

At the end of November of this year, PlayStation was facing a lawsuit for gender discriminationEmma Majo, a former company security analyst, accused PlayStation of violating the United States Equal Pay Act, denouncing the company where she had worked for discriminate against female employees in compensation and promotion, establishing a work culture where men would predominate.

Sony has responded to these accusations asking the court to dismiss the lawsuitwhile his defense argues that this alleged discrimination against women would not have enough data and would put some PlayStation workers in conflict with themselves, according to information shared by Axios.

Sony defense ‘categorically denies’ accusationsSony Interactive Entertainment’s lawyer has “categorically denied” the accusations, arguing that Majo does not provide facts to support her individual accusations or for those women in the company she seeks to represent. “She fails to identify a single policy, practice or procedure at SIE that allegedly formed the basis of any widespread intentional discrimination or had a discriminatory impact on women,” defends Sony.

On the accusations, Sony defends that these would be being generalized based solely on “unappealable accusations of activity of current personnel”. Sony’s defense also notes that all of Majo’s superiors since 2017 were womenincluding those that would have contributed to the alleged harassment, something that, according to Sony’s lawyer, would create “irreconcilable conflicts of interest“.

