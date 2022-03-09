PlayStation sets a date and time for a new State of Play for PS5 and PS4 games

The event will last 20 minutes where Japanese developments aim to be protagonists.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 8, 2022, 16:25 112 comments

After several days of rumours, PlayStation he has finally set a date and time for his next State of Play. They have not offered many details, but they have confirmed that the event will be focused on video game news and announcements for PS5 and PS4, with special mention being made of developments from companies from Japan.

“A new State of Play is coming! Join us this Wednesday, March 9 at 11:00 p.m. PT for exciting news and announcements of PS5 and PS4 titles. The event it will last about 20 minutes and the main stars will be upcoming games from some of our favorite Japanese publishers, though we will also see some updates from developers from other parts of the world“, They assure from PlayStation in their call.

In this way, it is possible to speculate on the presence of Square Enix productions such as Forspoken, which yesterday confirmed a delay in its release date, or, why not, highly anticipated titles among the public such as Final Fantasy XVI. However, the presence of any of these games at the event has not been guaranteed.

No PlayStation VR2 news

We do know who will not be on the broadcast: the video games that Sony and third-party companies prepare for PlayStation VR2. After sharing several images and details about the virtual reality device a few days ago, the Japanese firm saves presenting more news about its new bet for later. News on other manufacturer hardware issues is also ruled out.

The question remains whether Spartacus, the alternative to PlayStation’s Xbox Game Pass that was aiming for a launch this spring, will be announced in this streaming.

In the gossips of the network, During the last few days, a PlayStation news event with very varied guests has been advancing a lot. Among the most named was Hogwarts Legacy, the new adventure in the Harry Potter universe that, after guaranteeing its premiere in 2022, still has no release date.

