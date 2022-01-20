PlayStation shows off God of War on Steam Deck with an image of the game on Valve’s handheld

The Santa Monica title is available on PC, and Shuhei Yoshida has been able to test it on the Steam console.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 20, 2022, 11:32 77 comments

We live in really strange times in video games. Nintendo no longer has a portable console and a desktop, but has Nintendo Switch doing both. Microsoft now relies on Xbox Game Pass, a video game subscription service. PlayStation is bringing its exclusives to PC, something we never would have imagined. And Valve has stopped focusing solely on computers, introducing a portable console with the name of Steam Deck.

If someone told us all this ten years ago, we would probably call them crazy, but it is already a reality. It turns out so rare that it is normal for us to be surprised to see images like the one shared on his official Twitter profile by Shuhei Yoshida, one of the main visible faces of PlayStation who is now in charge of Sony’s indies section.

in it we see God of War corriendo en Steam Deck, with the Japanese celebrating being able to enjoy the title originally developed by Santa Monica on the Valve laptop. The game was released less than a week ago on Steam, reaping very good reviews from both the public and the press, and those who have reserved one of these machines will be able to live the experience of the blockbuster starring Kratos and Atreus in portable mode.

Steam Deck Support List Keeps Being UpdatedGod of War looks like it’s going to be one of the compatibles con Steam Deck, which has an official list that is updated with the different titles that the developers themselves confirm work correctly on the platform. In fact, the list is getting broader and has all kinds of proposals:

In relation to the launch of the Santa Monica game on PC, it should be noted that it closed the week leading the top sales on Steam, thus confirming its success among users of the Valve store. In fact, on its first day it accumulated a multitude of simultaneous players, placing itself above other great PlayStation exclusives that have ended up making their leap to computers.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: God of War, PC, Steam Deck, Valve, Steam, Sony, PlayStation y Shuhei Yoshida.