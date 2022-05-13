PlayStation shrinks PS3 and PS Vita features with new firmware update

Sony releases a surprise patch that limits account creation on both consoles.

It’s been over a year since the networks caught fire with a controversial decision of PlayStation: close the digital stores of PS3, PS Vita and PSP, which led to the disappearance of more than 2,000 games. In the face of a heated response from the community, PlayStation backed down and ended support for the PSP platform, but that doesn’t mean the PS3 and PS Vita systems will last forever.

The update prevents the creation of new PSN accounts on both consolesThis brings us to an unexpected novelty for both consoles: a new update. As some users pointed out, we can now download the firmware 4.89 for PS3 and the 3.74 for PS Vita, which introduces some changes to features around user accounts.

On the one hand, the new update will prevent the creation of new PSN accounts on both consoles, so we will be forced to use another system if we want to enter the world of PlayStation through a new user. Despite this change, from Sony they assure that PS3 and PS Vita will recognize an account already created, so the limitation would only be observed in the creation of them on consoles.

But the firmware update holds another surprise for the PS3 ecosystem: a new layer of security that introduces the two-step verification through another device. As you can imagine, we need to install these patches if we want to continue using the multiplayer features or want to browse the PS Store, so we can already prepare for another abrupt change on PS3 and PS Vita.

Although the community refuses to experience the closure of the PlayStation digital stores, this does not mean that the company reduce your mechanics more important. For now, PS3 and PS Vita will continue to support the ability to purchase games through their PS Stores, but it should be noted that some of their payment options have already been removed.

More about: PlayStation, PS3, PS Vita, Sony, Update and Firmware.