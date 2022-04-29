PlayStation solves your doubts with the new PS Plus: how to change subscription, payment dates and more

Sony has updated the official website of the service before its model change this June.

With the announcement of the new PS Plus, Sony PlayStation seeks to modify its model to offer a more complete and less diversified subscription service, removing PS Now from the equation and making three new types of subscription available to PS4 and PS5 users with different incentives.

The new PS Plus arrives in JuneThere are less than two months left for it to land on Sony consoles, so the company is putting the batteries to solve the main doubts that assault the players with the change. They do, for now, updating the official PS Plus website, with a section of frequently asked questions that we detail below.

How will PS Plus change?

PlayStation Now merges with PlayStation Plus forming a service with various subscription levels. They comment that the current incentives of both will be part of the new Plusso this would suggest that existing content is not deleted, something that the latest information denies.

What if I am already subscribed?

This is easy, since if the expiration date is not set before the arrival of the new model, simply will automatically migrate our subscription to the new PS Plus plan that corresponds to us, keeping the advantages and benefits for which we have paid. If we are subscribed only to PS Plus, we will become part of PS Plus Essentialthe most basic level, but with the same price and incentives as before.

What about Plus and Now subscribers?

If this is our case, having active subscriptions to both services will cause our account to migrate to PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest level of the new model. There will be a new one-time payment date depending on the subscription that ends later, and a notification will be sent by mail with the new date and the subscription fee, which adds what Plus and Now cost.

Is it kept all the accumulated time?

The answer here is simple: Yes. The subscription will be maintained for the entire planned time, only converted to the new PS Plus.

How to switch to PS Plus Extra or Premium?

Above the Essential, there are two levels in the new model: Extra and Premium. When the new subscription plans arrive we can change to one with more features and we will be charged a prorated fee to transfer the remaining time of the current subscription to the desired level.

For example, if we purchased a 12-month subscription five months ago and there are seven months left, we will have to pay a prorated fee to switch to the desired plan during those seven months. When the next payment date arrives, the standard price of the subscription plan that we have changed to with the current payment frequency will be charged.

What do the different levels include?

PS Plus Essential maintains more or less as we know the Plus incentives now. For 8.99 euros per month or 59.99 euros per year, two monthly downloadable games exclusive discounts, cloud storage and access to the online multiplayer game.



exclusive discounts, cloud storage and access to the online multiplayer game. Extra, on the other hand, for 13.99 euros per month or 99.99 per year, gives access to everything in Essential plus a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games .



. Finally, PS Plus Premium offers all of the above for 16.99 euros per month or 119.99 per year, along with more than 300 additional PS3 games (through the cloud), PS One, PS2 and PSP. In addition, it incorporates the game by streaming and access to game trials on a limited basis, before they hit the market.



Although there is some controversy over the blocking of PS Plus and PS Now prepaid cards, the new model of the PlayStation subscription service lands on June 22nd in Europe. In fact, you can already check the dates scheduled for your arrival in the rest of the territories.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: PS Plus, PlayStation, Sony, PS4, PS5 y PS Now.