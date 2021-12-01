PlayStation Store Launches its End of the Year Deals: 10 Sale PS5 and PS4 Games We Recommend

The store puts more than 500 console launches at a reduced price in the coming weeks.

We say goodbye to a weekend marked by discounts on video games for the Black Friday, but they are by no means the only promotional campaigns that the sector has for these days. Thus, from the PlayStation Store they have started their year-end offers today, with discounts on hundreds of PS5 and PS4 titles.

The sales will be valid until December 22, and affect half a thousand releases, from PlayStation exclusives to third-party releases such as Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, SEGA or Ubisoft to name several. There are also discounts available on dozens of downloadable content for anyone who wants to expand the fun with some of their favorite titles.

As always in these types of offers, at 3DJuegos we wanted to take a look at the PlayStation Store to recommend up to 10 PS5 and / or PS4 video games that you should perhaps buy, either for their low price or for their proven quality.

10 recommended PS5 and PS4 deals

Alien: Isolation for 6.99 euros (before 34.99 euros). Few video games have captured the atmosphere of horror and science fiction imagined 40 years ago by Ridley Scott and his team for The Eighth Passenger as well as this development by Creative Assembly. And if you don’t believe us, here is your chance to submit to their challenge at a reduced price.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). It is not the only installment of the series that finds discounts these days in the PlayStation Store, but it is an excellent opportunity to get half price with a video game acclaimed by the public, rich in content and ideal for anyone eager to live their own Viking adventure .

Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate for 19.99 euros (before 79.99 euros). We also add this Assassin’s Creed offer to be able to travel the world at a reduced price. Not all video games had the same critical reception, but they are undoubtedly three ideal works for those who want to travel the world and history alongside the assassins and Templars.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.89 euros (before 69.99 euros). Eight million copies are not enough for Bandai Namco, which leaves us at a reduced price a new opportunity to get hold of the fighting video game and start defeating anyone who gets in our way, either with Goku, Vegeta or with Freeza and Cell among others.

Farpoint for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). We stayed with Fairpoint to also encourage PlayStation VR players to take a look at the offers available these days on the PlayStation Store. Farpoint is one of the best examples of how fun the adventures developed by PlayStation can be for their virtual reality glasses.

God of War for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). If everything goes well this next course we should find in the store the new installment of Kratos and Atreus’s trip, so if you want to catch up and be prepared for this moment, buying your first trip through Nordic lands at half price may be something you have to do these days.



Mortal Kombat 11 for 17.49 euros (before 49.99 euros). How about enjoying one of the most successful fighting video games of recent years? NetherRealm Studios’ proposal is less than half its usual price these days in the Store, a favorable occasion to enjoy its extensive cast of characters and all its playable novelties.

Resident Evil 7 for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). One of the most successful video games in Capcom history. With more than 10 million copies behind it, you may already be among its owners, but if not, from the PlayStation Store we can buy at half price this great survival-horror that brought back the horror saga in all its glory.

Shadow Warrior 2 for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Flying Wild Hog has found a place in the community by signing first-person shooters where quality and frenzy are guaranteed. This SW 2 is a good example of this, allowing players alone or with friends to annihilate the demonic legions that plague the world.

SOMA for 4.27 euros (before 28.49 euros). Yes, we put it in every time we get a chance, but its quality is well worth it. SOMA is one of the adventures that has put us through the worst in recent years, and at a bargain price we have no choice but to invite you to face the horrors submerged in the depths of the ocean.

Christmas is coming soon, so it is to be expected that the promotional campaigns of the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo stores will multiply.

More about: PlayStation Store and Offers.