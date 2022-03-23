PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst promises more single-player games after Haven purchase

Yesterday, PlayStation announced the acquisition of the developer in charge of Jade Raymond.

PlayStation refuses to let go of the throttle, which is why yesterday it announced the purchase of Haven Studios. This developer, spearheaded by Ubisoft, EA, and Google veteran Jade Raymond, has given enough reasons for Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, to carry out such an operation. And now, considering that the Japanese company also has Bungie in its portfolio, many users have wondered what line the brand will follow.

Obviously, we will always continue to make those narrative single-player games.Hermen HulstWhat about single player games? Hulst wanted to answer this question in an interview with GamesIndustry, as he is aware that Bungie has Destiny and Haven Studio prepares a multiplayer game: “Obviously we will always continue to make those narrative single-player games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us and Horizon Forbidden West.”

Despite this, from PlayStation they also want to take advantage of the potential of online multiplayer titles to explore different branches of entertainment: “But you have correctly pointed out that we have invested in service games, because it is something incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build bigger worlds, it allows us to create meaningful social connections between players.”

In this way, it seems that PlayStation will continue to offer us fun through different proposals, without losing that essence that we like so much. And now, with Haven Studio in their ranks, we can expect that what started as an exclusive collaboration with the Japanese brand will end up being a great opportunity for all players.

