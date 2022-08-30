PlayStation Studios insists: support for single-player narrative games remains intact

The company is opening up to new sectors of the industry, but without wanting to minimize its main commitment.

More adaptations for PC, experiences for PlayStation VR2, games as a service and now a mobile division to which a new studio is added. In recent months PlayStation Studios has been opening up beyond the classic story-driven experiences for solo enjoyment that has won so many awards, but from the Japanese company they make it clear that this support remains intact.

“As we assure you with our plans to release certain titles on PC, our efforts to reach beyond consoles do not in any way affect our commitment to the PlayStation community or the motivation of continue to create single player narrative experiences“Recalls Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, in a statement.

Hulst did not want to miss the opportunity to show off the great developments launched by the multinational this year. “It’s been a great year for games on PS5 and PS4 with incredible titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 22, and, on November 9, the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarök.

“PlayStation VR2 is also coming soon, and it promises to be a huge step forward in presence and immersion, aided by great software like Horizon: Call of the Mountain. We’re also proud of PC releases like Uncharted: Legacy Collection of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man, which allow gamers without PlayStation devices to try out our superb library of in-house titles,” added the veteran developer.

Now they want to have similar talent on mobile as well. We will have to be attentive to the coming months of the company to know more about its future. In the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk in the internet gossip about un posible PlayStation Showcase in September, but at the moment there is nothing official.

