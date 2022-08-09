PlayStation surveyed at EVO the interest of attendees to buy NFT and the controversy is served

It is unknown if there is a serious commitment from Sony in the sector, but this will not be related to PS Stars.

Back with the NFTs. Although Sony recently rejected its use with the launch of the PlayStation Stars loyalty program, a recent survey produced within the framework of the EVO 2022 has hinted at an interest of the multinational to know the opinion of those attending the event about these “products”.

Through Twitter Snorlax Ownz shared an image, verified by IGN United States, where we can read the question: “Which of the following digital/NFT collectibles would you be most interested in purchasing?” We found several answers: related to EVO, with favorite music artists, favorite eSports players/teams, PlayStation items and favorite video game characters.

At the moment few conclusions can be drawn from this survey, but there are sources in the sector that they have not taken time to deny his relationship with PlayStation Stars. This is the case of Daniel Ahmad, a well-known industry analyst for Asia. However, it seems clear that from the leadership of Sony they want to have all the information possible to take any step safely in relation to this sector.

Returning to PlayStation Stars, from the Japanese company they categorically rejected their relationship with the controversial NFTs, which today are the protagonists of another controversy with GameStop: “You cannot exchange or sell them. It is not taking advantage of any blockchain technology and definitely not NFT“, they explained.

Away from PlayStation, some companies have flirted with this idea, such as Ubisoft and Square Enix, while others like Xbox have wanted to get away from what they consider a sector, still, with a lot of speculation. It is clear that NFTs have not yet said their last word in video games despite the criticism they arouse.

More about: PlayStation, Sony, NFT, EVO 2022 and PlayStation Stars.