PlayStation Talents sets the date for its 8th edition of awards: an award for the Spanish indie scene

The award for “Best Game of the Year 2021” will be awarded, as well as recognitions in other categories.

PlayStation has been supporting the indie sector for several years with its PlayStation Talents, an initiative that encourages the development of Spanish videogames through a selection of titles that fall under the brand’s umbrella. Now, the project is preparing for its 8th edition of awards with which the title of “Best Game of the Year 2021“to one of the 13 finalists announced last week.

The 8th Edition of PlayStation Talents 2021 Awards will be held on December 21The decision will be very complicated, since the selection includes diverse deliveries that touch different genres of the video game. Therefore, the company wants to invite all players to discover the outcome of this edition next December 21as the game will be released event winner Through the Twitch and YouTube channels of PlayStation Spain.

In addition, the broadcast will not focus only on the aforementioned “Best Game of the Year 2021”, but will also be reserved other awards for categories like best soundtrack or best narrative, so there will be multiple awards that will recognize spanish talent from different aspects. On the other hand, PlayStation Spain ensures that the gala will have guests of honor and A lot of surprises, so entertainment is assured.

The company urges users to periodically visit their social networks to learn more about this 8th edition as the chosen date approaches. In addition to this, it should be remembered that these broadcasts have been beyond the awards ceremony, because in their previous The Moment they released a new trailer for Mourning, a psychological horror game that stands out for its oppressive atmosphere.

