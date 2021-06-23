PlayStation talks about the way forward for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 now that it is again at the Retailer

As promised ultimate week, Cyberpunk 2077 already has returned to PlayStation Retailer after 186 days away, however Sony as soon as once more warned PS4 base avid gamers that may revel in efficiency problems. That are supposed to ease in time, with the promise that this 12 months corrections will proceed for the newest technology model.

And a tweet (underneath), PlayStation introduced the go back of the sport to its virtual retailer, however made it transparent that “paintings at the PS4 model continues, with fixes and updates to be launched all through the 12 months.”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now to be had at PlayStation Retailer. Paintings at the PS4 model continues, with fixes and updates to be launched all through the 12 months: https://t.co/XWCfOEQrLS For the most productive revel in on PlayStation, enjoying on PS4 Professional or PS5 consoles is advisable. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 21, 2021

It is unclear if Sony expects the PS4 model to be in a “ultimate” standing by means of the top of the 12 months, however has obviously won promises from CD Projekt Purple that the next-gen model gets extra paintings within the close to long run. Ultimate week a brand new patch 1.23 added extra console optimizations which expectantly is already there. signaling the beginning of that set of enhancements steady.

Finally, it has now not been given no reasoning as to why the sport has returned to the Retailer PlayStation now, particularly taking into consideration that Sony remains to be time and again caution avid gamers about sport efficiency problems on PS4. Much more when that used to be probably the most major causes why the sport used to be withdrawn from sale in its day.

In different Cyberpunk 2077 information, we’ve got lately discovered that CD Projekt RED hack helps to keep getting worse. If truth be told, the private knowledge of the employees used to be additionally stolen. You’ll be able to learn extra about this topic on this different article.