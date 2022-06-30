PlayStation to announce God of War: Ragnarok release date soon, expert insists

Jason Schreier reaffirms that Santa Monica is preparing the premiere of the game for the month of November.

The God of War: Ragnarok release date has been a recurring topic of conversation for the past few months. The game of Santa Monica y PlayStation It is still scheduled for 2022, but we are going to enter July and we still do not know its day, which has triggered rumors of delay that certain experts deny.

One of those who insists that it will arrive in 2022 is Jason Schreier, the renowned Bloomberg journalist who usually has first-hand information for everything he publishes. Asked about the supposed State of Play of God of War that he would have in June, he has responded in his account Twitter that the only thing he said is that date will be announced soon.

Sony is expected to announce the date (November) soonJason SchreierSchreier insists he didn’t mention anything about a possible PlayStation show to make the announcement, so he’s still waiting for the company to reveal a release date in the coming days. According to his information, its premiere would arrive in November of this same year and, therefore, would comply with the current launch window.

Given this, users wonder how it is possible that Sony does not hold an event to announce a date as long-awaited as Ragnarok. If what Schreier says is true and finally we do not have a close State of Play but we do have confirmation of the date, it is possible that the announcement will simply be made with the publication of a trailer and we will be summoned to know more information later.

Be that as it may, the director of the first installment Cory Barlog He has been active lately on social networks, making fun of the rumors of delay that certain people were talking about. Barlog himself has left clues that we will know news soon, although at the moment everything surrounding the release date of God of War: Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 is a mystery.

