PlayStation tournaments come to FIFA 22 with great prizes in PS Store balance and even a PS5

Each round in which you show your skills on the field will have interesting rewards.

FIFA 22 is here. The new installment of the EA Sports football classic is already a tradition among players and we know that the most enthusiastic football simulator players were waiting for the tournaments to come back to start your career with strength in this new installment. The FIFA 22’s PS4 UEFA Champions League Challenge begins and, with it, your chance to get great prizes in PS Store balance, a PS5 and many surprises as you show your worth on the field of play.

A tournament open to all those who want to fight for the prizesEverything you need to participate is to register through this link, have more than 16 years old, an active PlayStation Plus account and reside in one of the countries included in the promotion. The qualifier will begin on November 22, although if you have not arrived on time, you will have other subsequent rounds with which you can also get access to the final rounds and be eligible for more prizes.

What will the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments be like?

The most exciting thing about these tournaments is that they are open to everyone and therefore, you don’t need to be a FIFA 22 pro to enter the competition. With the necessary skills, you can be the one who reaches the final and snatches the award from the most veteran. If you think you can be one of the best, all you have to do to prove it is to register and start competing for the prizes.

How many games do I need to win to access the prizes?

It is not easy to go all the way in the open championships, the competition is tough and the prizes are juicy, but with skill and temperance you can achieve great rewards. Each day of the group stage competition there will be a tournament in which the players will select a team, 6 tournaments per group for a total of 48 tournaments. You may be playing against professional teams, so show what you know and your eSports career might just start.

What are the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge prizes?

The rewards will increase based on how far you go in the competition. In the first rounds you will be able to opt for exclusive themes and avatars, but the best of each tournament will have a place in the 48-player final, in addition to 100 euros of credit from the PS Store, the second will win a prize of 50 euros for the PS Store.

The group stage finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals and tournament finals feature the juiciest prizes, ranging from € 50 PS Store credit to a PS5 and 1000 euros of balance from the PS Store. Tickets will also be distributed to the Grand Final that will take place in May 2022, which will be broadcast on the PlayStation channels of YouTube and Twitch and in which the 8 best players from the UCL tournament finals will have the chance to win 1000 euros of PS Store credits and a PS5.

When can I sign up for the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge?

You can now sign up for the UEFA Champions League Challenge that will start on 22 November! But remember, if you miss your start, you will have many new opportunities throughout the month to get to the top. What are you waiting for to show your mastery of FIFA? The level is high, but you too can become a real FIFA professionalWho knows if this path that you are now beginning to travel may be the one that determines your future.

More about: FIFA 22.