PlayStation: Twisted Metal series will feature Deadpool and Zombieland writers

Although the existence of this production was already known thanks to the framework of a meeting with investors from Sony Pictures Entertainment (confirmed by Tony Vinciquerra), now we can say the series of Twisted Metal made by PlayStation Productions is now completely official.

In addition, it is reported that this will feature a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Without a doubt, great news for fans of this franchise so loved by many fans of the PlayStation brand. Saga that, by the way, was born in 1995, with a game for PSX.

The information, which has been echoed @Nibellion, has been published by Variety. And as they themselves indicate, this TV series is described as an action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. This is what has been said about the production Asad Quizilbash, director of PlayStation Productions:

“Twisted Metal ‘is one of the most beloved franchises on PlayStation. We are delighted to have a great team working to bring this iconic game to life for fans.”.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the series will be about an outsider who will be offered the chance for a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. And with the help of an easy trigger vehicle thief, you will take on wild marauders driving destruction vehicles and other open road dangers.

As if that were not enough, among these dangers we will find a deranged clown who drives an ice cream truck that fans of the video game saga will know: Sweet Tooth.

It has also been confirmed that Michael Jonathan Smith, (writer and producer of Cobra Kai), will write and executive produce the series. Reese and Wernick will also serve as executive producers. And the same Will Arnett who will do it through his production company Electric Avenue along with Marc Forman and Peter Principato from Artists First. Not to mention Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, or Hermen Hulst himself, director of PlayStation Studios.