PlayStation VR 2: Sony reveals new controllers for PS5 virtual reality

Sony has offered a first look at the new drivers for PlayStation VR 2, which will provide the players “a much deeper sense of presence and a stronger sense of immersion in virtual reality experiences.”.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the new controllers ditch the old-school PlayStation Move wand design for a more ergonomic set of peripherals that fit in the user’s hands. You can see it in the most graphic way possible in the following image.

As commented by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at Sony, this system “It will build on the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed the ‘feel’ of gaming on PS5 by unlocking a new way to harness the sense of touch. Now we bring that innovation to virtual reality gaming.”.

In terms of design, these controllers adopt a form of “orb” that will allow us to hold them naturally, while playing with a high degree of freedom. According to Nishino, there are no restrictions on how you move your hands, giving developers the ability to create unique gaming experiences.

On the other hand, Sony has also detailed what the characteristics of these controllers will be. For starters, like the DualSense, these controllers will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. As if that were not enough, they will also have finger touch detection. That way, the controller can detect your fingers without pressing on the areas where you place your thumb, index or middle finger.

Also, the new VR headset tracks the VR controller through a tracking ring at the bottom of the controller. Lastly, these controllers will come with action buttons and analog sticks.