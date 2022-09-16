PlayStation VR games will not be compatible with PS VR2 and Sony justifies the decision

PlayStation’s new VR headset has “a lot more advanced features.”

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is one of the most anticipated PS VR2 games.

There are still some unknowns to be resolved about PlayStation VR2, such as the price and its final release date; but one of the issues that most haunted the heads of the fans of the virtual reality is whether this new device would be compatible with the original PSVR and the answer will undoubtedly raise blisters.

PS VR2 is designed to deliver a true next-gen VR experienceHideaki NishinoOne of the senior officials of Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed in the official PlayStation podcast that no, it will not be possible to enjoy our PSVR games in the new virtual reality glasses of the Japanese company. “PS VR games They are not compatible with those of PS VR2 because [este nuevo dispositivo] is designed to deliver a true next-generation virtual reality experience,” said Hideaki Nishino.

The Japanese highlights that his new device has “many more advanced features” than the original, “such as controller-based haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, eye tracking, 3D audio, HDR of course…” For this reason, he adds, “game development for PS VR2 requires a totally different approach” than the one followed with the original virtual reality glasses.

No Man’s Sky y Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge preparan su llegada a PSVR2A disappointing news for what it means, since the players who bought PS VR titles at the time will not be able to enjoy them in the new virtual reality glasses; they will have to go back to the original device to play them on it. Months ago, when No Man’s Sky presented its version of PS VR2, the Hello Games team already anticipated that thanks to the greater technical potential of PS5 and the new Sense controllers, the virtual reality experience would be a great leap from that of the game. on PS VR.

The 3DJuegos team has had the opportunity to test PS VR2 at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 with the Resident Evil 8 demo, and the sensations have been very positive with both the viewer itself and the new controllers.

