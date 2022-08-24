PlayStation VR2 already has a launch window: Sony’s new virtual reality will arrive soon

The Japanese company plans to release its new VR glasses at the beginning of next year.

By surprise, a few minutes ago the Instagram profile of PlayStation has announced the launch of PlayStation VR2, the next generation of the virtual reality device, for early 2023. The information has not also been shared by the channel of the French division on Twitter, but not by the rest of the sources of the Japanese hardware manufacturer, which has not provided more details at this time.

In a few hours the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022 will take place, which you can follow live through 3DJuegos, so it is possible that Geoff Keighey and his team have the multinational for one of the big announcements of his evening, if well a few weeks ago PlayStation itself announced its non-attendance at the fair.

PlayStation VR2 confirmed its first details at the beginning of 2021. Since then, and although there has been no presentation event as such, more information about the device and some of its games has been revealed periodically.

Several video games have already confirmed their release for PS VR2Taking this into account, it is likely that in the next few hours we will see a new video starring the titles that will accompany PSVR2 at its premiere early next year, although, again, it is important to note that there is nothing official about it. What we have known for a few weeks is that PlayStation VR2 will include such useful features as the option to see what is around us without removing our glasses.

It only remains to wait a few hours to discover more details of this new virtual reality device from Sony. Don’t hesitate to check the Gamescom 2022 and Opening Night Live schedules to keep up to date with all the news. In the meantime, you can take a look at this PS VR2 in-depth report.

More about: PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR, PlayStation, Sony and Virtual Reality.