PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2: are you planning to buy some virtual reality glasses?

Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2 and other alternatives with great games mark an exciting future for the sector.

Despite some controversial news such as the rise in the sale price of Meta Quest 2, virtual reality is experiencing a period of enormous growth that makes it clear that it is a technology that has come to stay in our lives, and that includes video games. After great examples of what they are capable of, with special mention to Half-Life: Alyx, we have equally interesting video games on the horizon that make us wonder: when are you going to make the leap?

Once again, the readers of 3DJuegos have the floor, this time to leave us in the comments of the publication or in the Discord discussion channel if you plan to buy virtual reality glasses in the short or medium term.

And the reasons are many. With less than two years on the market, 15 million Meta Quest 2 have already been sold, figures that increasingly bring this type of device closer to those that can be seen in other more popular sectors such as consoles. For its part, and although there is no date yet, Sony wants to step on the accelerator with PlayStation VR2, guaranteeing extensive advances compared to its previous glasses.

Resident Evil: Village will also be adapted for virtual reality devicesBut let’s talk about video games. We already mentioned Half-Life: Alyx at the beginning, but there is much more to come. PlayStation has already given us a first look at some of the games that they are preparing for their new VR glasses, such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and for the first time in history, F1 22 has released support for virtual reality on compatible devices on PC. Finally, we will not have to wait long to do the same in Resident Evil: Village.

3D Games Discord

Thus, large companies are beginning to see a market where they can sell successful experiences, while manufacturers such as Meta, Sony or Valve, among others, strive not to lose steam with increasingly advanced devices. Of course, price remains a major barrier. But, with all this, do you plan to buy virtual reality glasses in the short and medium term? We want to know your opinion.

With your answer in the comments or Discord you will also be eligible for a prize: a figure of Quill, the protagonist of Moss: Book 2, one of the best VR adventures. This is a draw limited to residents in Spain. We will give the winner on August 16th.

The figure that we raffle. Quill, protagonist of Moss.

More on: Virtual Reality, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, Valve Index, and Readers Say.