PlayStation wants to buy more video game studios, or so says a job offer

A job advertisement for the Japanese company reveals its interest in continuing to grow through acquisitions.

It is difficult to remember a time in the industry where there were so many mergers and acquisitions of video game companies as now, and based on the latest information it seems that these have only just begun. In this sense, today we have learned that PlayStation seeks to strengthen itself with the signing of a director of corporate development focused on carrying out these operations.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) is looking for a highly qualified Director for Corporate Development. You will work closely with the SIE management team and will be responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures. You will have to evaluate and complete transactions that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and generate significant long-term value for the company,” reads the job offer published by the hardware manufacturer.

There are not many more details in the announcement, where the recruit is promised an exciting role in the company and with great executive exposure.

The offer comes a few days after a very similar one was announced on Xbox, if not identical, in which a professional is required to evaluate new purchases. In this way, it seems that purchases like Activision-Blizzard at Microsoft, and Bungie at Sony are just one stop in the corporate growth strategy of both companies, not forgetting increasingly important players such as Embracer Group.

The Swedish conglomerate surprised yesterday by announcing the takeover of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal along with such important brands as Tomb Raider, while we cannot forget Tencent, the number one company by revenue in the industry, which continues to expand in the West with purchases such as Turtle Rock.

More about: PlayStation and Purchase of studios.