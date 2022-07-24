PlayStation wants to continue expanding and for this it hires an expert lawyer in antitrust policies

Gregory McCurdy has joined as senior director of competition and regulation.

By Adrian Mira 23 Julio 2022, 12:30 71 comments

It is no secret that Sony intends to continue expanding, which is why it must stand up to the FTC. According to the latest information collected by Bloomberg Law, Sony has hired Gregory McCurdy, a expert antitrust attorney.

As reported by Bloomberg, he has entered as Sony’s new senior director for competition and regulatory affairs just as PlayStation has closed the purchase of Bungie for 3,600 million dollars, an operation that was investigated by the FTC due to antitrust laws.

McCurdy spent more than 15 years as a senior litigation and policy attorney for Microsoft.This is how McCurdy himself let it be known on his LinkedIn profile when he left his old company: “I am very excited to join SONY Interactive Entertainment as Senior Director, Competition and Regulation. The world of video games is fascinating and it will be a great new adventure for me. I know a bit about it from my days at Microsoft when Xbox launched to compete with PlayStation.”

The tasks of this position detail that the new position that McCurdy has acquired defines him as the “principal adviser in competition and regulation“. PlayStation already made it clear a few months ago that they will continue buying more studies after the acquisition of Bungie, something that is reaffirmed with the details of a job offer.

More about: PlayStation.