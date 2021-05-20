PlayStation web page on Steam suggests extra Sony exclusives are coming to PC

The Steam web page of PlayStation Studio will have given new clues in regards to the arrival of recent PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform.

The VGC media spotted a small element at the PlayStation Studio web page on Steam. Stated web page lists 41 video games and DLCs to be had beneath the PlayStation umbrella on Steam. Alternatively, there are most effective 24 pieces visual.

This would counsel that PlayStation is “making room” for extra video games and DLCs advanced via Sony. As we make this information, Days Long past, Horizon: 0 First light, Helldivers y Predator: Looking Grounds they’re the one video games created via Sony to be had for PC.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan up to now stated that the discharge of Days Long past on PC could be the primary in a “entire record” of recent PlayStation video games on PC. This observation and the new discovery seem to be transparent proof that Sony plans to carry extra video video games to PC.

Alongside the similar traces, we keep in mind that ultimate April, MLB The Display 21 was once launched on Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X / S via Sony, changing into the primary sport advanced via Sony to succeed in a Microsoft console.

Because of those occasions, many lovers have begun to speculate at the arrival of Bloodborne to PC, some of the video video games maximum asked via the group. In any case, we remind you once more that Days Long past arrives TODAY at the PC platform with a excellent quantity of enhancements.