PlayStation will present its alternative to Xbox Game Pass, Spartacus, very soon according to Bloomberg

According to reports, Sony would seek to merge PS Plus and PS Now into a single subscription.

By Mark Yasif / Updated March 25, 2022, 17:52 152 comments

For a few months, perhaps the name of Spartacusan on-demand video game service in development since PlayStation as an alternative to Xbox Game Pass that, always according to Bloomberg, merged into a single product PS and PS Plus Now. Now the news agency recovers its information and assures that it will present its first details within a few days, specifically next week.

According to sources close to Sony’s plans, the Japanese company’s idea goes through accompany the launch of the service of several recent hitswithout much more news having transpired compared to those shared at the end of 2021.

Spartacus would release a powerful catalog of hitsThe idea of ​​Spartacus goes through a subscription service three levelsThe first would have the existing benefits of PS Plus, the second offer an extensive catalog of games PlayStation 4 and eventually PlayStation 5, and the third and last allow its subscribers to enjoy classic PSX, PS2, PS3 and even PSP. What’s more, the most expensive level would provide access to game demos extended and streaming.

Expect a soon launch of Spartacus, which is just a name to talk about the service internally at Sony, once it is announced to the public. It is unknown if the presentation will come through an event or through a statement. In March we have had several State of Play, one starring Japanese video games and another dedicated exclusively to Hogwarts Legacy, the RPG from the Harry Potter universe.

While Spartacus, as presented, has important differences from Xbox Game Pass, with 25 million subscribers, Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki avazan this bet Japanese multination as a response to Microsoft service. So much so that Phil Spencer soon did not hesitate to applaud its development.

More about: PlayStation, Spartacus, PS Plus and PS Now.