PlayStation would be considering introducing extras in its PC games for PS Network users

Some data from Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC refers to a future integration with the PlayStation service.

Everything indicates that our friend and neighbor Spider-Man will be the protagonist of the week. The new version of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC is now available for all players, which has caused a widespread interest that is seen both in its level of sales and the number of simultaneous players. However, there are those who have taken advantage of the launch to rummage through their internal files and, as a result, references to PlayStation Network.

Spider-Man contains files that reference a link to PS NetworkAs initially reported from VGC, the internal content of Marvel’s Spider-Man reveals files whose names do not leave much room for imagination. On the one hand, we have “PSNAccountLinked” (PSN Account Linked) and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” (PSN Linkage of Rights). Something that, in short, suggests the possibility that users can use their PS Network account to play the latest PlayStation release on computers.

And what benefits would we get from this? Continuing with the user discoveries, it turns out that a file by the name of “LevelCapExtras” has also been located in relation to “PSN Linking bonuses”, which, in essence, refers to the possibility that players who use their PSN account get a level boost and even unspecified extras.

Although this does not have to surprise many users, it is important to remember that said discovery is linked to one of the many details that are read on the website that PlayStation has released to specify news about its PC games. Here, the Japanese company said that currently not necessary have a PlayStation Network account to access your PC titles, although this response has left us with a feeling that we will see changes in the future.

