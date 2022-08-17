PlayStation would be working on a PC launcher, according to the internal files of Marvel’s Spider-Man

Dataminers have also found references to PSN account linking and unreleased multiplayer modes.

The arrival of Spider-Man on PC has generated a lot of talk, and we are not just talking about the experience it offers. Because, beyond being a bestseller and accumulating a huge number of players, it seems that its internal files hide more secrets than we expected.

The company already has the PlayStation PC brand and has launched a website focused on its computer gamesGoing by VGC data, dataminers have wasted no time following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC. In this way, files have been found that refer to a launcher de PlayStation en PC, so there are not a few users who predict a platform of the brand to run the titles that it launches on the computer. All things considered, the company has already pushed God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone from the borders of PS4 and PS5.

In the event that PlayStation confirmed this movement, we would be talking about one more step in that strategy of the Japanese company for expand into the computer market. After all, it is important to remember that the company has already released the PlayStation PC brand and has launched a website to group the details around its computer games.

Beyond this, it should be noted that the internal data of Marvel’s Spider-Man has also revealed a link with PSN accounts that would provide perks and rewards those who have signed up for the PlayStation service. And, focusing solely on the superhero experience, it seems that the game files also hide a multiplayer mode with co-op and PvP.

