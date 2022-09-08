PlayStation’s Jim Ryan calls Xbox’s Call of Duty promise “inappropriate on many levels”

Last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that new Call of Duty games will remain on PlayStation platforms for “at least several more years” after Activision’s current contract with Sony expires. Now, the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan calls Spencer’s offer ‘inadequate’.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan said that did not intend to comment on the discussion about the business until Spencer took her to the “public forum”.

“Microsoft has only offered Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current deal between Activision and Sony ends.Ryan said.After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and did not take into account the impact on our players. We want to ensure that PlayStation players continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle..”

Spencer recently confirmed that future Call of Duty installments will be added to Xbox Game Pass, but will release on PlayStation on the same day. There is still no timetable on the next Activision Blizzard games that will appear on Game Pass following Xbox’s $68.7 billion acquisition of the company. Earlier this year, it was reported that Activision wanted to put Call of Duty 2022 (which has now been confirmed to be Modern Warfare 2), Call of Duty 2023, and Warzone 2 on PlayStation. However, the future beyond is unclear.

This year’s Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, will launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC as usual. However, it seems that the Call of Duty saga will undergo a change after 2022, since 2023 will be the first year in almost two decades without a new Call of Duty.