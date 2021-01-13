Playtime Acquires Philippe Le Guay’s ‘The Man From the Basement’

Playtime has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to Philippe Le Guay’s “The Man From the Basement,” a Paris-set thriller produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint’s Les Movies des Tournelles.

Now in publish, the movie shot throughout the lockdown on location in Paris, with a stellar forged together with François Cluzet (“Intouchables,” “Sink or Swim”), Jérémie Renier (“Slalom”), Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist,” “The Previous”) and Jonathan Zaccaï (“The Bureau”).

Written by Le Guay, Gilles Taurand, the critically acclaimed screenwriter of “Wild Reeds” and “Farewell, My Queen,” and Marc Weitzmann, a French journalist and novelist.

The thought-provoking thriller revolves round a Parisian couple who determine to promote an unsanitary basement of their constructing. A seemingly bizarre man, Mr. Fonzic, reveals as much as purchase it and makes it his everlasting residence. However slowly, Mr. Fonzic turns into a menace to the household as he seems be a hateful man spreading anti-semitic lies and exerting a perverted affect on the couple’s teenage daughter.

Toussaint mentioned “The Man From the Basement” was Le Guay’s most bold movie to this point. The seasoned filmmaker beforehand directed “Normandie Nue,” additionally with Cluzet, “Bicycling with Molière,” “The Girls on the sixth Flooring” and “The Price of Residing,” amongst others. In “The Man From the Basement,” the helmer will weave psychological thriller components right into a story rooted in right this moment’s divided French society.

“It is vitally symbolic for us to be working collectively once more (with Anne-Dominique Toussaint),” mentioned Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, associate at Playtime. “We began our careers at the similar time and I imagine one among the first movies Playtime (previously Movies Distribution) picked-up for worldwide rights, if not the first one, was Anne-Dominique’s personal very first manufacturing (“La Patinoire”).”

“‘The Man From the Basement’ might be the excellent match for us to collaborate with Anne-Dominique Toussaint: A tremendous forged, a outstanding director, and an ideal crossover story that goes from drama to thriller. The kind of films Playtime is aware of how one can deal with very nicely and that we all know our purchasers are hungry for,” mentioned the government.