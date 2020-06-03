Playtime Inks Deals on TV Series ‘Trauma,’ ‘Psychological,’ ‘Helvetica’ – Variety

Playtime, the well-established European movie and TV group based mostly in Paris, has scored a flurry of offers on three anticipated worldwide collection, “Trauma,” “Psychological” and “Helvetica,” in addition to on the documentary “Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir.”

Produced by Empreinte Digitale (“Missions”), “Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir” was picked up by Netflix in French Talking Europe, Africa, UK, Australia, US and Canada. The collection, which portrays high comedians around the globe, was directed by Yacine Belhousse and premiered on the native cable channel Comedie Plus.

A well-liked French collection, “Trauma” was acquired by Walter Presents for the U.S. and for the U.Ok. the place it would air on Channel 4’s platform All4 and digital channel More4.

“Trauma is an excellent French collection: a darkish, twisted psychological thriller with loads of cliffhangers and a novel, compelling premise which makes it an ideal addition to the Walter Presents assortment,” stated Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents. “The boundaries of fine and evil are blurred as the principle protagonist tries to make sense of his involvement within the case.”

“Trauma” was produced by Empreinte Digitale for the NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks’ 13th Road Channel in France. The present follows Adam, an admired cop who suffers from amnesia after surviving a gunshot and is chasing down a serial killer.

Apart from 13th Road in France, “Trauma” has aired on different channels from the NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks, together with Calle 13 in Spain and 13 Ulica in Poland, and can subsequent air on 13th Road in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The present was additionally picked up by Proximus in Belgium.

In the meantime, “Psychological,” the award-winning collection whose second season is at present in pre-production, was acquired in Germany for the platform Sooner.de and simply launched on Proximus in Belgium.

“Psychological” gained finest half-hour collection at La Rochelle Fiction Pageant in 2018. Produced by Lincoln TV (“Pigalle La Nuit”) for OCS, “Psychological” is a drama comedy about Sheila, a 20-something intern in psychiatry who discovers the burlesque world.

“The collection is humorous and dramatic and doesn’t appear to be another. It might be French, however the creators Angela Soupe and Sara Santamaria-Mertens positively built-in the U.S. collection codes,” stated Tanguy Dekeyser, content material acquisition and co-production supervisor at Proximus. “All 10 episodes all completely mastered, and the story retains evolving with no day out,” stated Dekeyser.

Negotiations are additionally underway in Spain and Latin America, and the format is at present below dialogue for a U.S. remake, in line with Virginie Boireaux, the previous Fox government who’s operating Playtime’s TV division.

“Helvetica,” a Swiss political thriller which gained finest international collection at La Rochelle Fiction Pageant in 2019, was acquired by Palatin Media for digital rights in Germany. The collection was co-produced by Rita Productions and Versus manufacturing for RTS (Radio Tv Suisse). “Helvetica” is a mini-series about Tina, a local of Albania in her forties who works as a maid in authorities places of work in Switzerland, and turns right into a double agent for the Balkan mob and the Swiss counter-terrorism company.

“As a consequence of its sensible mixture of a neighborhood setting with worldwide machinations we’re certain the thrilling story can be very interesting to the viewers,” stated Bernd Schlötterer, managing director of Palatin Media.

“Helvetica” lately rolled out on France Télévision platform france.television and can be quickly be launched in Spain. A second season is at present in talks.