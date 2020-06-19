Pledis Announces That SEVENTEEN Will Not Be Appearing On “Music Core” For Upcoming Comeback

As SEVENTEEN gears up for his or her comeback on June 22, Pledis Leisure has introduced that the group is not going to be acting on MBC’s “Music Core” for his or her upcoming spherical of promotions.

On June 19, the company confirmed, “It’s true that SEVENTEEN is not going to be showing on MBC’s ‘Music Core’ following their comeback.”

An unconfirmed report by Korean media outlet News1 has speculated that the choice has to do with Huge Hit Leisure’s rumored battle with MBC. Final month, Huge Hit Leisure formally turned the biggest shareholder of Pledis Leisure, and no Huge Hit artist has appeared on “Music Core” since Could 2019.

SEVENTEEN will likely be returning with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” on June 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)