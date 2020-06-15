Pledis CEO Han Sung Soo Gives Up Rights To IZ*ONE’s Music + To Return Royalties

Pledis Leisure’s CEO Han Sung Soo has given up his rights to IZ*ONE’s songs.

Final month, it was reported that Han Sung Soo had unfairly profited from royalties for IZ*ONE’s music by registering his copyrights underneath his spouse’s identify. Han Sung Soo had acknowledged that whereas he had participated within the music creation course of and wished to be compensated for it, it was inconsiderate of him to obtain royalties underneath his spouse’s identify.

On June 15, Dispatch launched a report stating that that they had checked with the Korea Music Copyright Affiliation (KOMCA) to seek out that just one out of the earlier eight songs had been registered underneath the identify So Jay (Han Sung Soo’s spouse). So Jay was not registered as a lyricist for any music and solely had rights to IZ*ONE’s “We Collectively” as a composer. In line with Dispatch, Han Sung Soo will even be returning the royalties he gained unfairly underneath his spouse’s identify.

A supply from Pledis Leisure confirmed that the report is true. They mentioned to Sports activities Kyunghyang, “The report stating that CEO Han Sung Soo gave up his rights to IZ*ONE’s songs and will return the royalties he had unfairly taken underneath his spouse’s identify is true. The report states that it was seven songs [for which he gave up his copyrights], however his rights to the remaining music ‘We Collectively’ may also be [given up]. He now owns no portion of IZ*ONE’s songs.”

Supply (1) (2)